Kremlin dismisses hacking report

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says a declassified report by U.S. intelligence agencies that accuses President Vladimir Putin of meddling in last year’s presidential election is baseless and “beginning to remind us of a full-fledged witch hunt.”

President-elect Donald Trump also has referred to allegations of Russian hacking by the Obama administration as a “witch hunt.”

Last week’s report alleges that Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence voters in favor of Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton. The report says Russia hacked into Democrats’ accounts and used state-funded propaganda and paid “trolls” to make nasty comments on social media services.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that the accusations have “no substance” and that Russian officials were not involved. He added: “We are tired of such accusations. This is beginning to remind us of a full-fledged witch hunt.”