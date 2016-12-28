Kerry rejects Israel’s criticism on vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State John Kerry is rejecting criticism that the recent U.S. non-vote in the United Nations Security Council abandons Israel, as some Israeli leaders have charged. Kerry says Israel’s policy allowing permanent construction of settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that risks isolating Israel from other nations.

Kerry also says the United States “did not draft or originate” the UN resolution condemning the settlements, “nor did we put it forward” in the UN.

His comments came in a policy speech on Wednesday at the State Department.