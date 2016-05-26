Kara Hamilton – A New Leash on Life

Smokey, the miniature apricot poodle, is blessed. But can it last? With the arrival of a new baby, he struggles to adjust to his new place in the family. After several failed tactics, he ingeniously teaches the baby how to behave around him so they may co-exist peacefully. He realizes that there’s enough love for everyone in the family, and also gains a new best friend.

This is a charming book, beautifully illustrated and lovingly written. It also includes a helpful, illustrated guide at the back with instructions for how a child should approach a dog, and what signs to look for that the dog isn’t ready to play. And an interview with the Moms of The Humane Society of the United States offers additional tips for introducing a new family member to a pet, how to teach a child to interact safely with their own 0r other people’s pets, and more.

About the Author

The adjective multi-talented is thrown around with increasing frequency these days, often with little justification. But in the case of our guest this morning, it is entirely warranted. Kara Hamilton has an actual degree in broadcast journalism from Florida State where she was a regular contributor to Florida A&M’s newspaper and to what was then the Sunshine Network and now Fox Sports Sun. Then she headed north to New York for an acting career involving indie films, national commercials and David Letterman. But that’s not all. She also has appeared as a model in international campaigns for BMW, Dockers, Ponds and Hanes among others and graced the covers of national magazines.

Now she has written the book A New Leash on Life.

It tells the story of a beloved family dog reacting to a new top dog in the family – a baby who soaks up all the attention, and how the family ultimately adjusts.

Find out more about Kara Hamilton at her website.

You can hear our interview with Kara Hamilton by clicking on the grey podcast bar below