Jury in Cosby trial gets instructions from judge

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The judge in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has given the jury an hour of instructions, reminding them not to glance at news updates on their cellphones.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of giving a Temple University employee drugs and then sexually assaulting her. It is the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against the actor.

The jury for the trial that started Monday at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse is sequestered at a nearby hotel. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

The 12-member jury, which was selected from the Pittsburgh area, includes seven men and five women, along with six alternates.

Lawyers are set to give opening statements to the jury outlining their case.