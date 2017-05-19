Judge sentences Eugene woman to prison for abusing child

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene woman convicted of repeatedly assaulting a 3-year-old child in her care has been sentenced to 11 ½ years in prison.

Lane County Judge Charles Zennaché told Sabrina Harmon on Wednesday that he struggles to understand her actions, because she appeared to be a “wonderful mom” to her two biological children.

The Register-Guard newspaper reports the victim began staying at Harmon’s home two years ago, after Harmon and the child’s father began a relationship.

The child suffered bruising, black eyes, a hip injury and a serious injury to the genital area.

A jury determined that Harmon caused those injuries, and forced the child to run laps in her backyard as a form of punishment.

Harmon declined to make a statement. She had no prior criminal record.