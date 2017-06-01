Jordan welcomes decision delaying embassy move

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan has welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to delay moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem.

The pro-Western kingdom had warned that such a move was a “red line” that it would bolster extremists if crossed. Jordan is the custodian of a major Muslim holy site in east Jerusalem, an area captured and annexed by Israel in 1967 and sought by Palestinians as a capital.

More than half of Jordan’s citizens are of Palestinian descent.

Jordanian government spokesman Mohammed Momani said Thursday that “we strongly welcome the decision and highly value the message it is sending.”

Momani says the president’s decision shows “how much the administration values the advice of its allies” and that the focus must be on relaunching serious Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.