Jam-packed weekend offers events for all

FRIDAY

Goldendale is starting a new tradition. Goldendale’s 1st Annual City-Wide Yard Sales. More than 60 families will be offering their wares all day Friday and Saturday. This was formerly the 13+ Mile Yard Sales, but now only includes Goldendale and Centerville. You can pick up a printed list at the Goldendale Chamber at 903 E. Broadway, and at participating businesses.

CGOA Stages presents “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” a musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Monty Python’s Spamalot won the 2005 Tony award for best musical. Now CGOA Stages is bringing the hilarious show to the Gorge for seven performances in June. Based largely on Monty Python and the Holy Grail film, Spamalot is a smart and irreverent send-up of history and many of the traditions of Broadway musicals as well. Like the film, Spamalot is based on the semi-mythological King Arthur and his attempt to gather Knights for his round table at Camelot and the quest to find the sacred relic. The musical contains many of the most beloved skits and scenes from the film as well as new songs and some older Python material, happily repurposed for the musical.

Bingen Theater

Friday, June 16th @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 17th @ 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 18th @ 2:00 PM Matinee`

Thursday, June 22nd @ 7:00 PM

Friday, June 23rd @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 24th @ 2:00 PM Matinee`

Saturday, June 24th @ 7:00 PM

Fees/Admission:

$15.00 Adults (age 18+)

$10.00 Students & Children (ages 10 – 17)

Tickets are available at the door and online through www.gorgeorchestra.org.

SATURDAY

Dallesport Volunteer Fire Department and Columbia Gorge Regional Airport Third Fly-in event tomorrow with breakfast at 7am lunch 11 am scenic flights available $2 admission, free parking. You’ll find restoration experts, vintage cars, helicopter rides, kids activities and drones .

The Health and Wellness Fair will be at the Klickitat Valley Health Family Medicine clinic in Goldendale from 8 a.m. to noon. Kids can get their breakfast on with a fun, healthy yogurt bar, and then plant a strawberry to take home. They will also find a giant, inflatable theme park covering half the parking lot! Super slide, obstacle course, bouncy house and bungee run plus face painting, games, and prizes throughout the fair. In addition, because it’s Father’s Day weekend, there’s a Super Dad photo booth – complete with super hero costumes for kids to pick out. For the adults, health providers will be on hand to answer questions and interpret lab results. Lots of other health info for parents on well on child exams, healthy cooking, respiratory therapy, care coordination, physical therapy and other great hospital services.

The first Annual A-Town Throwdown at Arlington will challenge the best that windsurfing, kiteboarding and standup paddling have to offer. This fun event is sponsored by the Port of Arlington and will showcase the newly reconstructed launch area at the Marina. Events from 9 am to 10 pm include Freestyle Windsurfing contest, Strapless Freestyle Kiteboarding contest, and a 10-mile Downwind SUP race from Blalock to Arlington. Demo vendors, exhibitors, food and live music will all be featured. Competition Entry Fee: $75 Free for spectator and community to attend.

Fam Fest, a family friendly event will be held at the Lewis & Clark Festival Park in The Dalles on June 17 from 11:00AM to 10:00PM. Kids from ages 2 to 102 will have fun together while they create art in the Art Pavilion, enjoy music, eat delicious food and play games in the Funderdomes. Attractions include a portable Zipline, Monkey Motion Trampolines, climbing wall, a Pedal Go-karts racetrack, miniature golf, petting zoo, pony rides and bounce houses. There will also be musical guests and entertainment by renowned juggler & comedian Angel Ocasio. Tickets $5 per person $15 per family $10 for bracelet (includes admission)

The Wasco County Historical Society’s first summer program will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Saturday at the Moody/Rorick House, 300 W. 13th Street in The Dalles. Karl Vercouteren will present “The Vogt Opera House:The Sequel”. The Sequel adds new information about Maximillian Vogt and events at the Vogt Opera House, an almost forgotten cultural center that hosted traveling troupes and locally- produced entertainment from 1890 to 1916. Historical Society programs are free to the public.

It’s the 2nd Annual Ketchum Kalf Bull Bash & 83rd Annual Ketchum Kalf NPRA Rodeo Saturday and Sunday in Glenwood, Washington. Show starts at 12:30 p.m. each day. Admission: $10.00/adults — $3.00/Ages 12-4/Ages 3 and under free. Camping available – $10/night.

SAVOR SUMMER – A Community Harvest Cooperative Benefit Gourmet Dinner by Petite Provence is aflavorful benefit for Community Harvest Cooperative Grocery

Saturday 6 t0 9 pm 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT tickets $50 each

Blues concert featuring Doug MacLeod Master of Original Acoustic Blues and 2017 Blues Music Award Winner Saturday night at 7 pm at Old St. Peter’s Landmark. Advance tickets $15, available at Klindt’s Booksellers in The Dalles and at Wacoma Books in Hood River. Tickets at the door are $20. The event is a benefit for St Peter’s Landmark

A Benefit for: OLD ST. PETER’S LANDMARK

SUNDAY

Festival de Mexico

This family friendly event is a continuation of Saturday’s Fam Fest will be held at the Lewis & Clark Festival Park on June 17 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Kids from ages 2 to 102 will have fun together while they create art in the Art Pavilion, enjoy music, eat delicious food and play games in the Funderdome, miniature golf, petting zoo and bounce houses. Special attractions include a portable Zipline, Mechanical Bull, Monkey Motion Trampolines, climbing wall, a Pedal Go-karts racetrack and pony rides. There will also be musical guests and entertainment by renowned juggler & comedian Angel Ocasio. Tickets $5 per person $15 per family $10 for Special Attractions

Fathers get free admission on Father’s Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, in The Dalles, Oregon. Join Dr. Jim O’Connor at 2:00 p.m. for “Before the Dams: the Geology of the Columbia River Gorge,” A traditional salmon bake and Indian fry bread will be available for purchase, followed by a presentation of Native fishing techniques. For information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org

Sunday from 3 – pm the Sherman County Historical Museum in Moro will have beer, soft pretzels, and Museum fun for $5 (Free for all Dads on Father’s Day)

That will be followed by the Sherman County Historical Society – Annual Membership Meeting at 5pm dinner with speaker Linda Wilson on Early Cowgirl, Blanche McGaughey Sammis.