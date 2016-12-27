Israel says White House ‘pushed’ for UN rebuke

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is stepping up its attacks on the Obama administration, saying it has proof from Arab sources that the U.S. actively helped craft a U.N. resolution that declared Israeli settlements illegal.

David Keyes, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says Israel has “ironclad information” that the White House helped draft the language of the resolution. Citing Arab sources, he said Tuesday that the White House “pushed hard” for its passage.

Israel is livid about the resolution, which gave the Palestinians a major diplomatic victory.

The Palestinians are hoping the resolution will give them momentum at a French-hosted Mideast peace conference scheduled next month.

Keyes says Israel will not join the conference.