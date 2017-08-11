Investigator in Trump tax return case is taken into custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns before last year’s presidential election has been arrested again.

At a hearing this week, a judge found that Jordan Hamlett violated conditions of his pretrial release that involved computer monitoring and tracking of his location.

Prosecutors say Hamlett tried unsuccessfully to obtain Trump’s tax returns using a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website. Federal agents arrested Hamlett last year on a charge that he misused a Social Security number in the effort.

Hamlett’s attorney accused agents of tricking his client by luring him to a Baton Rouge hotel on Oct. 27 where agents questioned him. His lawyer didn’t immediately return messages Friday