Interview with American Petroleum Institute’s CEO Jack Gerard

The American Petroleum Institute did a radio tour January 5, offering a chance to interview their president and CEO, Jack Gerard. In it, I mentioned the oil train derailment spill and fire at Mosier on June 3, 2016 and asked if if the oil companies had any responsibility. You can hear his answer and the rest of that interview by clicking on the grey podcast bar at the bottom of the page. The following paragraphs are provided by the company that booked the interview:

About Jack Gerard: He is president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, the national trade association that represents all aspects of America’s oil and natural gas industry. Gerard has led API since November 2008.

API is the only national trade association representing all facets of the oil and natural gas industry, which supports 9.8 million U.S. jobs and 8 percent of the U.S. economy. API’s more than 625 members include large integrated companies, as well as exploration and production, refining, marketing, pipeline, and marine businesses, and service and supply firms.