Inside Houston shelter, a loud and sometimes chaotic night

HOUSTON (AP) — The second night inside the George R. Brown Convention Center was louder, more crowded and at times, more chaotic.

People who escaped rising floodwaters and pouring rain arrived at the shelter Monday night by the busload and truckload even as the convention center exceeded its capacity of 5,000.

Volunteers pushed cots together to make space on the floor for the roughly 7,000 people. The demand on the convention center was expected to grow with more rain forecast Tuesday.

David Brady, CEO of the Red Cross’ Texas Gulf Coast chapter, says creating a friendly, open and welcoming culture is key.

But for Kevin Perkins, displaced by the storm, the experience was different. He described sleeping on the floor and feeling accosted by police officers inside: “It’s hell.”