Indian spiritual guru gets 20 years in prison

NEW DELHI (AP) — A judge has issued a second 10-year sentence to a flamboyant and controversial Indian spiritual guru on charges of raping two female followers, giving him a total of 20 years in prison.

The sentences — 10 years for each case — were pronounced Monday amid intense security at a prison in the northern town of Rohtak, where the guru, who calls himself Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, has been in a prison since his conviction Friday.

The conviction sparked violent protests by his followers that left at least 38 people dead.

A curfew was imposed in Rohtak and in Sirsa town, where the guru’s Dera Sacha Sauda sect has a sprawling ashram. Both towns are in Haryana state.

Thousands of police, paramilitary and army soldiers were deployed in both towns to prevent a repeat of Friday’s violence.

The guru is expected to appeal.