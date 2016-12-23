In video, Amri pledges allegiance to IS group

MILAN (AP) — A video released by the Islamic State group shows the Tunisian suspect in the Berlin truck attack pledging allegiance to its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and vowing to fight against what he calls “the Crusader pigs.”

The video, which appeared to have been taken by Anis Amri himself, shows him standing on a footbridge in the north of Berlin, not far from where he allegedly hijacked the truck used in the attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens more at a Christmas market on Monday.

The site is just a few hundred meters (yards) from a Berlin state administration office that deals with asylum matters.

It is unclear whether Amri’s case was handled there or whether the video, released online Friday, was taken before or after the attack.

Amri was killed today in a shootout with police in Milan, Italy.