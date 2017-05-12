Illinois’ Durbin says Trump is ‘dangerous’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 Senate Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, says President Donald Trump is “dangerous.”

Durbin says Trump is “dangerous because he may be obstructing justice” in the investigation of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump’s own campaign.

And, Durbin says, “his credibility has been destroyed.”

Durbin says: “When you’re the leader of the free world you need to be credible” — in your own country and around the world. The Illinois Democrat says Trump has lost credibility, given his firing of FBI Director James Comey and a constantly shifting explanation for why it happened.

Durbin made his comments Friday on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC.