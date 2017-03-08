House panels start work on GOP health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two House committees have started Congress’ first working sessions to formally write Republican legislation to dismantle former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. The legislation would restructure the nation’s health care system with a more conservative, market-oriented approach.

The Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce committees are both are likely to debate and vote on the measures all day.

The GOP-written proposal they are considering is supported by President Donald Trump. But they face strong objections from conservatives and concerns from moderate Republicans. No support is likely from Democrats.

Republican leaders hope to get the bill through the House by April. Its Senate prospects are less certain.

The legislation would repeal Obama’s penalties on people who don’t buy coverage. It would replace them with tax credits, and would curb Medicaid.