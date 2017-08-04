Homeless and on heroin, but turned away from treatment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Many homeless people addicted to heroin are being turned away from an already-threadbare system of drug treatment centers because they don’t have photo identification.

The numbers are difficult to quantify, but advocates say they encounter homeless people every day who are seeking treatment but are mired in the monthslong process of getting an ID.

Federal officials say the ID requirement is intended to stop people from illicitly selling medications such as methadone. But health professionals argue that it’s a needless barrier to providing life-saving health care for people who have little to no resources.

More than 30,000 people died from opioid-related overdoses in 2015.