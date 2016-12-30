Holiday weekend schedule for KLCK AM 1400

Saturday at 2 PM
Alan Young Show
Rose Bowl Float (New Years)
Original Air Date – 12/27/1946
Ozzie & Harriet
New Year’s Resolution – Part 1
Original Air Date – 1/2/1949
Saturday at 3 PM
Ozzie & Harriet
New Year’s Resolution – Part 2
Original Air Date – 1/2/1949
Mr. and Mrs. North
Snowbound
Original Air Date – 1/26/1954
Saturday at 4 PM
Rocky Fortune
Football Fix
Original Air Date – 2/2/1954
The Adv. of Superman
The Phony Restaurant Racket – Part 4
Original Air Date – 1/2/1946
Saturday at 5 PM
A Day in the Life of Dennis Day
Football Fiasco
Original Air Date – 10/9/1948
The Couple Next Door
Tropical Fish Disaster
Original Air Date – 12/30/1958
Saturday at 6 PM
Hollywood 360, Hour 1:
OTR Detective: The Adventures of Sam Spade, Detective 7-18-48 “The Missing Newshawk Caper” starring Howard Duff. Spade is hired to find a reporter named
Ray McCully. Spade finds him all right, stabbed to death! Cast includes: Lurene Tuttle, William Conrad, Alan Reed and Bea Benederet. Dick Joy (ann). Spon.
by Wildroot Cream Oil. CBS. CBS.
OTR Comedy Part 1: The Life of Riley 10-8-48 “Finding the Perfect Mate” starring William Bendix. After reading a book titled, “How To Pick A Mate,” Riley
decides that Sidney Monahan would make a better husband for Peg than he is. Cast includes: John Brown and Paula Winslowe. Ken Niles (ann). Spon. by Prell.
NBC.
Saturday at 7 PM
Hollywood 360, Hour 2:
OTR Comedy Part 2: The Life of Riley 10-8-48 “Finding the Perfect Mate” starring William Bendix. After reading a book titled, “How To Pick A Mate,” Riley
decides that Sidney Monahan would make a better husband for Peg than he is. Cast includes: John Brown and Paula Winslowe. Ken Niles (ann). Spon. by Prell.
NBC.
OTR Adventure: The Green Hornet 6-21-41 “Man Wanted for Murder” starring Al Hodge. The Hornet tries to protect the witness to a murder who unfortunately
has amnesia. Cast includes: Lee Allman, Raymond Toyo and Gilbert Shea. Sustaining. WXYZ.
Saturday at 8 PM
Hollywood 360, Hour 3:
OTR Mystery: The Black Museum 1952 “The Raincoat” starring Orson Welles. A man’s wife is found murdered. The husband is suspected and found guilty, but
reasonable doubt spares him from the death penalty. Syndicated. Mutual.
OTR Comedy Part 1: You Bet Your Life 8-11-58 “Secret Word: Picture” starring Groucho Marx. Groucho at his hilarious best in his signature radio show that
transitioned to TV. George Fenneman (ann). WNEW.
Saturday at 9 PM
Hollywood 360, Hour 4:
OTR Comedy Part 2: You Bet Your Life 8-11-58 “Secret Word: Picture” starring Groucho Marx. Groucho at his hilarious best in his signature radio show that
transitioned to TV. George Fenneman (ann). WNEW.
OTR Mystery: The Whistler 7-9-45 “Highway of Escape” starring Lurene Tuttle. A young woman, stuck in the desert with her stepfather, finally kills the
old man and drives off with the first motorist passing by. A flight across the desert follows. Marvin Miller (ann). Spon. by Signal Oil. CBS.
Sunday at 8 AM (Auto Service and Repair)
Burns And Allen Show
Last Years Christmas Bills
Original Air Date – 1/9/1947
Hopalong Cassidy
Hoppy Sees Red
Original Air Date – 1/1/1950
Sunday at 9 AM (Goldendale Chamber of Commerce)
Life Of Riley
Riley Invites Himself To Boss’s Party
Original Air Date – 12/31/1948
Jack Benny Program
New Years Eve Party
Original Air Date – 12/30/1954
Sunday at 10 AM (Dr. Ogden)
Father Knows Best
New Years Sitter
Original Air Date – 12/31/1953
Red Skelton Show
Old Man Winter
Original Air Date – 12/31/1946
Sunday at 11 AM (Goldendale Sentinel)
Fibber Mcgee & Molly
Fibber Finds A Watch At 14Th And Oak
Original Air Date – 12/31/1940
Fibber Mcgee & Molly
A Fresh Start For New Years
Original Air Date – 12/28/1943
Sunday at 12 PM (Klickitat Valley Health)
Jack Benny Program
The New Year
Original Air Date – 1/2/1955
Great Gildersleeve
Three New Years Eve Parties
O12/31/1947
Sunday at 1 PM (Columbia State Bank)
Sergeant Preston Of The Yukon
New Years Eve
Original Air Date – 12/29/1945
Red Skelton Show
Bells & Resolutions
Original Air Date – 1/1/1946
Sunday at 2 PM
The Great Gildersleeve
The New Year’s Date
Original Air Date – 12/30/1945
“Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar”
The Silent Queen Matter – Part 2
Original Air Date – 10/30/1956
Sunday at 3 PM
Great Gildersleeve
New Year’s Eve At Home
Original Air Date – 12/30/1945
The Whistler
Evening Stroll
Original Air Date – 1/1/1950
Sunday at 4 PM
Fibber Mcgee And Molly
New Years Resolutions
Original Air Date – 1/1/1952
Our Miss Brooks
New Years Eve Party
Original Air Date – 1/2/1949
Sunday at 5 PM
Life Of Riley
Riley Drives A Cab
Original Air Date – 12/30/1949
Mysterious Traveler
New Years Nightmare
Original Air Date – 1/5/1947
Sunday at 6 PM
Sherlock Holmes
New Year’s Eve Off The Scilly Isles
Original Air Date – 12/28/1947
Fibber McGee & Molly
A Quiet New Year’s Day
Original Air Date – 1/1/1954
Sunday at 7 PM
The Frontier Gentlemen
Aces and Eights
Original Air Date – 4/20/1958
Gunsmoke
Letter of the Law
Original Air Date – 7/15/1956
Sunday at 8 PM
The Twilight Zone, Hour 1:
“Stopover in a Quiet Town” starring Stephnie Weir (MadTV / Fun With Dick and Jane) with Stacy Keach as narrator.
Plot: The day after a drunken party, a married couple awakens in an unfamiliar house with no idea how they got there.
Sunday at 9 PM
The Twilight Zone, Hour 2:
“Ring-A-Ding Girl” starring Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break / Walking Dead) with Stacy Keach as narrator.
Plot: Movie star Bunny Blake makes an unexpected visit to her hometown after receiving a strange ring that predicts the future. Her visit becomes more important than anyone can predict.
Monday at 7 AM
Great Gildersleeve
Leilas New Friend
Original Air Date – 10/21/1945
Boston Blackie
Blackie Jilts Mary (Blackie Too Busy For Mary)
Original Air Date – 7/24/1945
Monday at 8 AM
Phil Harris-Alice Faye Show
Concert Stage
Original Air Date – 1/1/1950
Gunsmoke
The Cabin
Original Air Date – 12/27/1952