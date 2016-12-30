Holiday weekend schedule for KLCK AM 1400

Saturday at 2 PM

Alan Young Show

Rose Bowl Float (New Years)

Original Air Date – 12/27/1946

Ozzie & Harriet

New Year’s Resolution – Part 1

Original Air Date – 1/2/1949

Saturday at 3 PM

Ozzie & Harriet

New Year’s Resolution – Part 2

Original Air Date – 1/2/1949

Mr. and Mrs. North

Snowbound

Original Air Date – 1/26/1954

Saturday at 4 PM

Rocky Fortune

Football Fix

Original Air Date – 2/2/1954

The Adv. of Superman

The Phony Restaurant Racket – Part 4

Original Air Date – 1/2/1946

Saturday at 5 PM

A Day in the Life of Dennis Day

Football Fiasco

Original Air Date – 10/9/1948

The Couple Next Door

Tropical Fish Disaster

Original Air Date – 12/30/1958

Saturday at 6 PM

Hollywood 360, Hour 1:

OTR Detective: The Adventures of Sam Spade, Detective 7-18-48 “The Missing Newshawk Caper” starring Howard Duff. Spade is hired to find a reporter named

Ray McCully. Spade finds him all right, stabbed to death! Cast includes: Lurene Tuttle, William Conrad, Alan Reed and Bea Benederet. Dick Joy (ann). Spon.

by Wildroot Cream Oil. CBS. CBS.

OTR Comedy Part 1: The Life of Riley 10-8-48 “Finding the Perfect Mate” starring William Bendix. After reading a book titled, “How To Pick A Mate,” Riley

decides that Sidney Monahan would make a better husband for Peg than he is. Cast includes: John Brown and Paula Winslowe. Ken Niles (ann). Spon. by Prell.

NBC.

Saturday at 7 PM

Hollywood 360, Hour 2:

OTR Comedy Part 2: The Life of Riley 10-8-48 “Finding the Perfect Mate” starring William Bendix. After reading a book titled, “How To Pick A Mate,” Riley

decides that Sidney Monahan would make a better husband for Peg than he is. Cast includes: John Brown and Paula Winslowe. Ken Niles (ann). Spon. by Prell.

NBC.

OTR Adventure: The Green Hornet 6-21-41 “Man Wanted for Murder” starring Al Hodge. The Hornet tries to protect the witness to a murder who unfortunately

has amnesia. Cast includes: Lee Allman, Raymond Toyo and Gilbert Shea. Sustaining. WXYZ.

Saturday at 8 PM

Hollywood 360, Hour 3:

OTR Mystery: The Black Museum 1952 “The Raincoat” starring Orson Welles. A man’s wife is found murdered. The husband is suspected and found guilty, but

reasonable doubt spares him from the death penalty. Syndicated. Mutual.

OTR Comedy Part 1: You Bet Your Life 8-11-58 “Secret Word: Picture” starring Groucho Marx. Groucho at his hilarious best in his signature radio show that

transitioned to TV. George Fenneman (ann). WNEW.

Saturday at 9 PM

Hollywood 360, Hour 4:

OTR Comedy Part 2: You Bet Your Life 8-11-58 “Secret Word: Picture” starring Groucho Marx. Groucho at his hilarious best in his signature radio show that

transitioned to TV. George Fenneman (ann). WNEW.

OTR Mystery: The Whistler 7-9-45 “Highway of Escape” starring Lurene Tuttle. A young woman, stuck in the desert with her stepfather, finally kills the

old man and drives off with the first motorist passing by. A flight across the desert follows. Marvin Miller (ann). Spon. by Signal Oil. CBS.

Sunday at 8 AM (Auto Service and Repair)

Burns And Allen Show

Last Years Christmas Bills

Original Air Date – 1/9/1947

Hopalong Cassidy

Hoppy Sees Red

Original Air Date – 1/1/1950

Sunday at 9 AM (Goldendale Chamber of Commerce)

Life Of Riley

Riley Invites Himself To Boss’s Party

Original Air Date – 12/31/1948

Jack Benny Program

New Years Eve Party

Original Air Date – 12/30/1954

Sunday at 10 AM (Dr. Ogden)

Father Knows Best

New Years Sitter

Original Air Date – 12/31/1953

Red Skelton Show

Old Man Winter

Original Air Date – 12/31/1946

Sunday at 11 AM (Goldendale Sentinel)

Fibber Mcgee & Molly

Fibber Finds A Watch At 14Th And Oak

Original Air Date – 12/31/1940

Fibber Mcgee & Molly

A Fresh Start For New Years

Original Air Date – 12/28/1943

Sunday at 12 PM (Klickitat Valley Health)

Jack Benny Program

The New Year

Original Air Date – 1/2/1955

Great Gildersleeve

Three New Years Eve Parties

O12/31/1947

Sunday at 1 PM (Columbia State Bank)

Sergeant Preston Of The Yukon

New Years Eve

Original Air Date – 12/29/1945

Red Skelton Show

Bells & Resolutions

Original Air Date – 1/1/1946

Sunday at 2 PM

The Great Gildersleeve

The New Year’s Date

Original Air Date – 12/30/1945

“Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar”

The Silent Queen Matter – Part 2

Original Air Date – 10/30/1956

Sunday at 3 PM

Great Gildersleeve

New Year’s Eve At Home

Original Air Date – 12/30/1945

The Whistler

Evening Stroll

Original Air Date – 1/1/1950

Sunday at 4 PM

Fibber Mcgee And Molly

New Years Resolutions

Original Air Date – 1/1/1952

Our Miss Brooks

New Years Eve Party

Original Air Date – 1/2/1949

Sunday at 5 PM

Life Of Riley

Riley Drives A Cab

Original Air Date – 12/30/1949

Mysterious Traveler

New Years Nightmare

Original Air Date – 1/5/1947

Sunday at 6 PM

Sherlock Holmes

New Year’s Eve Off The Scilly Isles

Original Air Date – 12/28/1947

Fibber McGee & Molly

A Quiet New Year’s Day

Original Air Date – 1/1/1954

Sunday at 7 PM

The Frontier Gentlemen

Aces and Eights

Original Air Date – 4/20/1958

Gunsmoke

Letter of the Law

Original Air Date – 7/15/1956

Sunday at 8 PM

The Twilight Zone, Hour 1:

“Stopover in a Quiet Town” starring Stephnie Weir (MadTV / Fun With Dick and Jane) with Stacy Keach as narrator.

Plot: The day after a drunken party, a married couple awakens in an unfamiliar house with no idea how they got there.

Sunday at 9 PM

The Twilight Zone, Hour 2:

“Ring-A-Ding Girl” starring Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break / Walking Dead) with Stacy Keach as narrator.

Plot: Movie star Bunny Blake makes an unexpected visit to her hometown after receiving a strange ring that predicts the future. Her visit becomes more important than anyone can predict.

Monday at 7 AM

Great Gildersleeve

Leilas New Friend

Original Air Date – 10/21/1945

Boston Blackie

Blackie Jilts Mary (Blackie Too Busy For Mary)

Original Air Date – 7/24/1945

Monday at 8 AM

Phil Harris-Alice Faye Show

Concert Stage

Original Air Date – 1/1/1950

Gunsmoke

The Cabin

Original Air Date – 12/27/1952