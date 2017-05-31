Hiker finds otter in wild; museum takes it in

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The High Desert Museum’s otter count is now at three after a hiker found a 3-pound (1.36 kilograms) male while walking along the Metolius River.

The Bend Bulletin reported last week that the hiker picked up the otter and contacted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Museum spokesman Damian Fagan says the ODFW opted to turn over the animal to the museum rather than release it back into the wild.

Fagan says the otter is being bottle-fed and living adjacent to the main otter exhibit.

The museum already has two resident otters, Rogue and Brook. The three otters have not yet been introduced and exhibit visitors won’t be able to see the new otter yet.