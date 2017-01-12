HHS nominee plans stock selloff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the top U.S. health official will sell off stock holdings to avoid any conflicts of interest, or the appearance of a conflict.

Rep. Tom Price’s ethics agreement and financial disclosure were posted online Thursday by the Office of Government Ethics.

The Georgia Republican is nominated to head the Department of Health and Human Services, where he’s expected to play a leading role in efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health care law.

A senior Democratic lawmaker and a consumer advocacy group have questions about Price’s stock trades in health care.

If confirmed by the Senate, Price says, he’ll divest himself of stock in more than 40 companies. He’ll also resign a position with the American Medical Association.