Hezbollah condemns attack on Egyptian Copts

CAIRO (AP) — Israel is strongly condemning the attack by masked gunmen on a bus carrying Christians in neighboring Egypt that killed 28 people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement Friday sending “condolences from the Israeli people to the Egyptian people and to President el-Sissi.”

It says “terrorism will be defeated quicker if all countries act together against it.”

Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979 and maintain close security cooperation.

The bus attack bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for three attacks against churches since December that left about 75 people dead. The group recently warned Egyptian Muslims to stay away from Christian gatherings because it intends to carry out more attacks.