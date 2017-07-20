Grass Valley will hold hearing on permit for hemp facility in former Grass Valley School

The City of Grass Valley City Council will conduct a public hearing beginning at 7:00 p.m. on August 7, 2017, in the Grass Valley Pavilion.

The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a Conditional Use Permit request on behalf of Aurora Gardens LLC. to operate a hemp processing and production facility on the former school site.

The property is the former School Facility located at 212 North Street in the City. It is described by the Sherman County Assessor’s Recorders as Tax Lot 100 of Assessor’s Map 2S-16E-26CD. The property is planned and zoned Residential – Agricultural (R-A).

Aurora Gardens is currently registered with Oregon Department of Agriculture for industrial hemp activities.

Both proponents and opponents of this issue will be given opportunity to submit written testimony or speak before the Commission. Failure to raise a specific issue during the local review process may preclude an appeal to the City Council or Land Use Board of Appeals based on this issue.

Staff report and other documentation will be available no later 7 days prior to the hearing. Written testimony should be submitted to City Administrator until 5:00 pm on day of hearing.