GOP tax chairman defends tax plan against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Republican lawmaker is defending the House GOP tax plan despite criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, who chairs the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, says that current law favors foreign beef, steel and autos — and Republicans’ approach will help American exports.

His statement Tuesday came in response to comments from Trump in an interview in The Wall Street Journal. Trump called the House GOP approach “too complicated.”

At issue is a proposal called “border adjustment” that would tax imports to the U.S. while exempting exports. It’s part of a sweeping planned rewrite of the U.S. tax code aimed at lowering overall rates on corporations from 35 percent to 20 percent.

“Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don’t love it,” Trump said.