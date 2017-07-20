GOP senators in last-ditch try to rescue health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators are hunkering down in an eleventh-hour attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

Around two dozen of them met for nearly three hours late Wednesday to try resolving their differences over repealing and replacing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. When it was over, no one offered evidence of specific progress.

Wyoming GOP Sen. John Barrasso says, “We still do have work to do.”

Top Republicans are trying to revive the legislation. But doing that will require support from at least 50 of the 52 GOP senators, a threshold they’ve been short of for weeks.

Aiming to finally resolve the issue, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll force a vote on the legislation early next week.