GOP leaders won’t join Trump in supporting torture

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — GOP leaders in the House and Senate say torturing suspected terrorists is illegal. And that stand distances them from President Donald Trump’s endorsement of the effectiveness of harsh interrogation techniques.

The U.S. has a legal ban on torture.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky tells reporters that virtually all GOP senators “are comfortable with the state of the law on that issue.”

And House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin says: “Torture’s not legal. And we agree with it not being legal.”

Trump told ABC News that he believes torture “absolutely” works.

A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press directs a review of interrogation methods and seeks changes that won’t breach the torture ban.

The Republican leaders are in Philadelphia for strategy meetings.