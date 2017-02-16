GOP lawmakers grope for consensus on remaking health law

WASHINGTON (AP) — House GOP lawmakers are leaving a policy meeting with the new health secretary unclear on exactly how or when they will replace President Barack Obama’s health care law. But they’re claiming consensus on some basic pillars of their plan.

Republican leaders presented the rank-and-file Thursday with a “smorgasbord” of options on areas including tax credits and transitioning away from today’s Medicaid program. But Republicans said they still didn’t have bill text or final decisions in many areas, leaving it uncertain how quickly they will be able to vote on anything.

Echoing many of his colleagues, Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas remarked as he left the meeting, “The devil’s in the details.”

Still, several House Republicans say they feel hopeful they might soon reach agreement.