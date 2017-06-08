Goldendale High School Choir and Band Concert

Wednesday evening, the Goldendale High School Choir and Jazz Bands gave a concert at the Goldendale Library.  Listen below to the performances.

Jazz Band 1

Chorus

Jazz Band 2

