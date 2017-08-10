Goldendale City Council approves sale to Auscrete

In a meeting that lasted less than fifteen minutes, the Goldendale City Council approved selling two lots in the city’s industrial park to Auscrete Corporation. In unanimous vote without discussion or public comment the council approved the resolution declaring the property surplus and approved the real estate sales agreement for one hundred thousand dollars.

The approval sets in motion plans by Auscrete to construct two buildings starting as early as late next month, leading to the hiring of fifty two employees to manufacture concrete building panels for construction of affordable housing. Six additional buildings are planned with the purchase of two more lots from the city for one hundred twenty five thousand dollars.