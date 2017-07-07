Girl who survived Georgia stabbings still alive

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a young girl who survived an attack that left four of her siblings and her father dead at a Georgia home is still alive.

Police gave the update in a brief statement late Thursday morning, after the bodies of four young children and their father were found inside a home in the Loganville area before dawn Thursday.

Police earlier had issued a statement calling the mother a “suspect” in the deaths, and said the man found dead in the house was believed to be the father of the children.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene that the mother was being interviewed by detectives. No charges have been announced.

Police say early indications are that a knife was used in the attacks.