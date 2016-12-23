Germany chancellor tells Tunisia to take back those who aren’t welcome

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she has told Tunisia’s president that the repatriation of Tunisians who aren’t entitled to residency in Germany needs to be stepped up.

Merkel spoke with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi hours after the death in Italy of Anis Amri, the chief suspect in the Berlin truck attack — a Tunisian who had had his application for asylum in Germany rejected.

Germany had tried to deport him, but couldn’t because he lacked valid identity papers and Tunisia initially denied he was a citizen.

Though she conceded that progress has been made this year, Merkel told Tunisia’s president that “we must significantly speed up the repatriation process and further increase the number of people repatriated.”