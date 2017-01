DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — West African officials say Gambia’s defeated President Yahya Jammeh must cede power by noon Friday or he will be removed by force.

The chairman of the West African regional bloc says the West Africa regional force is ready to take action.

The force moved into Gambia with its tanks Thursday night after the U.N. Security Council approved military intervention.

Gambia’s new president, Adama Barrow, was sworn into office in neighboring Senegal.