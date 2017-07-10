Friend: Slain wife devoted to son, loved animals

THERESA, N.Y. (AP) — A friend of a young mother slain along with a state trooper in northern New York says she was devoted to her son and always willing to help people.

Jerry Mikels (MY’-kuhls) says he was shocked when he heard Army Staff Sgt. Justin Walters was charged in the shooting death Sunday night of his 27-year-old wife Nichole and New York state Trooper Joel Davis. Mikels said he didn’t think Justin Walters would be capable of killing his wife.

Mikels said Nichole Walters was staying at home to raise the couple’s toddler-age child. He said Nichole met Justin Walters around the time she finished high school in the Syracuse area and was heading to business school.

Mikels said Nichole Walters loved animals and raised chickens and ducks on the couple’s property outside Fort Drum, near the Canadian border.