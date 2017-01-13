Friday January 13 Closures and delays

Closures and delays for Friday, Jan 13 as of 4:30 a.m.

TWO HOURS LATE

• North Wasco Co. SD 21 – 2 Hours Late

• Horizon Christian – Hood River – 2 Hours Late. The bus will run.

• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – 2 Hours Late. buses on snow routes, no bus service on Duncan Creek Road.

• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

CLOSED

• All classes are cancelled at Columbia Gorge Community College today, but both campuses will be open and staff should report to work as scheduled.

• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Thu. 12th, 03:39 PM

HEAD START

• OCDC Headstart -Odell and The Dalles staff report at 10 a.m. for pre-service.