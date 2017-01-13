Friday January 13 Closures and delays

Closures and delays for Friday, Jan 13 as of 4:30 a.m.
TWO HOURS LATE
• North Wasco Co. SD 21 – 2 Hours Late
• Horizon Christian – Hood River – 2 Hours Late. The bus will run.
• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – 2 Hours Late. buses on snow routes, no bus service on Duncan Creek Road.
• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes
• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
CLOSED
• All classes are cancelled at Columbia Gorge Community College today, but both campuses will be open and staff should report to work as scheduled.
• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Thu. 12th, 03:39 PM
HEAD START
• OCDC Headstart -Odell and The Dalles staff report at 10 a.m. for pre-service.