ALOHA, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters used a system of pulleys and ropes to rescue a horse that got stuck in the mud on a freezing day in Aloha, Oregon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says the powerful Clydesdale named Windsor was suffering from hypothermia, and lacked the strength to get out on his own. After pulling him from the mud, crews used heating equipment to get his temperature near normal. He was eventually able to stand and is expected to make a full recovery.