Fred Setterberg – Sam Maloof: 36 Views of a Master Woodworker

This engaging book, which will be released on the centennial of Maloof s birth, skillfully weaves together the words of family, friends, and associates to present thirty-six perspectives on a great artist. Far from the solitary genius we often imagine a creative person to be, the person who emerges from these stories is both the proud product of the community from which he originated and an anchor of the Pomona Valley arts scene he helped create. Surprising and illuminative, Sam Maloof places not only art, but also the role of the artist, at the heart of our culture. The book includes over one hundred color and black-and-white photographs.Published in collaboration with The Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation for Arts & Crafts
Mr. Setterberg is as articulate on the air as he is on the page.
Engaging interview. Looking forward to reading the book.
Thank you. Authors like Fred Setterberg make it easy, and in Mr. Maloof, he has a fascinating subject.
Thanks, Roger, for your thorough and thoughtful interviewing. A real pleasure.
Enjoyed both the book and our interview greatly. A fascinating look at a fascinating artist.