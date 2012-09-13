Former The Dalles man given large Civil Penalty

Remember Buz Smith . He operated a company called True North Productions out of The Dalles and leased The Grenada for a series of shows, closing it abruptly in the winter of 2009 and leaving many ticket holders stuck with tickets for shows that never materialized. Now the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) has ordered him to stop violating Oregon securities laws and imposed a $400,000 civil penalty against him and his company for selling unlicensed and unregistered securities to Oregon consumers.

For approximately two years ending in May 2009, Cecil F. “Buz” Smith Jr., through True North Productions, LLC, obtained $205,000 from 10 Oregon investors to establish a tourism business offering bus tours of the Oregon Columbia River Gorge to senior citizens. Smith promised the investors an 8 percent to 20 percent return on their investments. To date, no Oregon investor has received the promised return on their investment or a return of their principal investment.

In addition to selling unregistered securities, Smith is not licensed to sell securities in Oregon and failed to mention to the investors that their funds would be used by Smith for personal purposes, including gym membership fees, rent for Smith’s personal residence, and payments to Smith’s wife. He also failed to disclose that he previously filed for bankruptcy.

Smith was the subject of a previous DCBS enforcement action in 2010 for illegally selling securities and securities fraud. Between January 2003 and October 2004, Smith obtained more than $264,000 from 22 Oregon investors for Church Ministries Distribution, Inc. (CMD). Ultimately, DCBS ordered Smith and CMD to pay a $440,000 fine for the violations.

Click on link to read indictment: 09 13 12 Order fining Buz Smith