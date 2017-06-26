Former Oregon State Police evidence room worker arrested

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A former evidence technician with the Oregon State Police accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a Klamath Falls evidence locker is facing a charge of aggravated theft.

Police say 57-year-old Mark Matlick was arrested Friday and also faces multiple counts of computer crimes, tampering with public records, forgery and official misconduct.

Authorities say Matlick worked for the Oregon State Police from 2007 through 2015 at the Klamath Falls Area Command.

Authorities say supervisors became aware in October 2016 that evidence had been unlawfully removed.

Officials say an investigation found more than $10,000 was missing and that the evidence database had been tampered with to hide the thefts.

It’s not clear if Matlick has an attorney.