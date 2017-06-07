Former movie co-star accompanies Cosby to court

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby arrived for the third day of his sexual assault trial accompanied by one of his co-stars from his 1970s movie run.

Actress Sheila Frazier was on Cosby’s arm Wednesday as he headed into court. Cosby and Frazier were on screen together in the 1978 comedy “California Suite,” which also starred Jane Fonda and Alan Alda.

Frazier was accompanied by her husband, John Atchison, a celebrity hairstylist whose client roster includes Cosby and his wife, Camille.

Frazier is best-known for her starring role in the 1972 cult blaxploitation film, “Super Fly.”

As his trial opened, Cosby was supported by another co-star, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who played the youngest daughter, Rudy, on “The Cosby Show.”