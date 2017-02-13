Flynn’s fate up in the air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn’s fate as one of President Donald Trump’s senior aides remained uncertain Monday following reports that he discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian envoy before Trump’s inauguration.

For a fourth straight day, White House officials would not say whether Trump had confidence in Flynn. The president has not publicly commented on Flynn’s status, nor has Vice President Mike Pence, who previously denied that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Pence and Flynn spoke twice on Friday, according to an administration official.

Trump has told associates he is troubled by the situation, but he has not said whether he plans to ask Flynn to step down, according to a person who spoke with him recently. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter during the campaign, but he is viewed skeptically by some in the administration’s national security circles, in part because of his ties to Russia.

The administration official and both people with ties to Trump spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called for Flynn to be fired, saying he “cannot be trusted to put (Russian President Vladimir) Putin before America.”

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that Flynn addressed sanctions against Russia in a call with Kislyak. The report contradicted repeated denials from Trump officials, including Pence, who vouched for Flynn in a televised interview.