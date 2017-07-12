Fish ladder to help salmon and steelhead in Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — A fish ladder being constructed this summer at La Grande Reservoir aims to restore salmon and steelhead populations in a previously inaccessible stream channel in Beaver Creek.

The Observer reported Monday that the stream channel has been blocked since about 1910 by a dam at La Grande Reservoir.

City of La Grande Public Works Director Norm Paullus says the fish ladder will open up 17 miles (27 kilometers) of pristine spawning areas.

The Beaver Creek Project cost $1.4 million, which includes the ladders construction.

The reservoir is a backup water source for the city.