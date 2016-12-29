Fire destroys gymnasium at Douglas County elementary school

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A fire at a Douglas County elementary school has destroyed a historic gymnasium.

The News-Review reports that the two-alarm fire at Lookingglass Elementary School reduced the gymnasium to smoldering ruins Tuesday. No injuries were reported and the blaze was contained to the gym.

Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller says it’s unclear at this time if the school will be able to reopen next week at the end of the holiday break. He says he is talking to utility companies to see if the campus will have power and water.

Miller says that though the elementary school had no athletic programs operating out of the gym, the space served as the school’s cafeteria and housed the school’s library. All of the books and band instruments were destroyed in the fire.