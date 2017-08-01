Fire destroys 105-year-old Oregon house; 2 firefighters hurt

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) — Fire ripped through a home in Lebanon, Oregon, injuring two firefighters and another person.

The Lebanon Fire District says a caller reported the blaze late Sunday, and a battalion chief arrived to find a detached garage engulfed in flames.

Division Chief Jason Bolen says the fire traveled through a covered breezeway into the main house, destroying the two-story structure built in 1912. Firefighters had the blaze under control in just over an hour.

Bolen says one firefighter suffered a back strain and another got hit in the helmet by a large piece of metal. They were treated at Lebanon Community Hospital and released. A resident who escaped from the home was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.