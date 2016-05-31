Fire burns 500 acres near South Junction

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. –

The Warm Springs Hotshots were called out Monday to help fight a roughly 500-acre wildfire that broke out Sunday east of the Deschutes River about 20 miles north of Madras. William Wilson, the tribes’ assistant fire management officer for logistics, told KTVZ in Bend that the fire was reported Sunday near South Junction, an area of Wasco County west of Highway 97 and east of the Deschutes River and the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, roughly 20 miles north of Madras. The fire was estimated at 200 acres Sunday and more than doubled in size, to about 500 acres by Monday. The 20-member Warm Springs Hotshots were called up by Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center late Monday morning. There’s limited information about the terrain or material burning, but Wilson said there was no word of any structures or roads threatened by the blaze.

Story courtesy of KTVZ Bend