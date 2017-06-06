Family of Australian nanny seek news of her

LONDON (AP) — Family members of a 21-year-old Australian nanny who is missing in London after the London Bridge attacks are pleading for information and raising money to fly her parents to Britain.

Sara Zelenak’s mother Julie Wallace told Brisbane radio station 97.3FM that the family had planned to meet Sara in Europe soon.

“We were counting down the days to see her,” Wallace said. “The last time I spoke to her was our time Friday afternoon at 4:42 and she said, ‘Oh mum! It’s only 28 days until you and I and dad can have baguettes and cheese and croissants in Paris.”

A woman named Tara who identified herself as Sara Zelenak’s aunt said the family is “bracing for the worst.” Speaking to media Tuesday outside the family’s home in Ormiston in eastern Australia, the aunt called Zelenak a “special, kindred spirit.”

London police said Australian woman Kirsty Boden was among the seven killed, and the Australian government confirmed that two Australians are among the injured. Australia’s prime minister says officials are working to try to find out what happened to Zelenak.