Experts urge law change to allow Mattis to serve

WASHINGTON (AP) — National security experts are urging senators to pass legislation granting an exception to the law to allow retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis to serve as Donald Trump’s defense secretary.

In testimony Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Eliot Cohen, a professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University, says Mattis would act as a stabilizing force, “preventing wildly stupid, dangerous or illegal things from happening” on Trump’s watch. Cohen has been a harsh critic of the president-elect.

Kathleen Hicks of the Center for Strategic and International Studies says she supports Mattis’ nomination because of his “expert grasp” of key security issues and his commitment to civilian control of the military.

Mattis has been out of uniform for fewer than seven years, the minimum required by law for a former service member to serve as defense secretary. His nomination will require new legislation to override the prohibition.

Mattis, 66, retired in 2013 as a four-star general.