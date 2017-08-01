Excessive heat warning issued for much of western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an excessive heat warning.

The warning issued Monday runs from noon Tuesday until late Friday. Forecasters say the high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday might reach Portland’s all-time record of 107 degrees.

Triple-digit highs are already present in some parts of the state, with Medford expected to hit 105 degrees on Monday afternoon and exceed 110 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather service warns that the elderly will be particularly vulnerable during the heatwave. It has also warned people to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours, and not leave pets or children in hot vehicles.