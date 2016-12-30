Ex-state senator files suit against Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outgoing state senator and former department head in Clark County has filed a lawsuit against the county alleging he experienced retaliation and threats for opposing a hostile environment.

The Columbian reports the complaint brought by Don Benton was filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit claims County Manager Mark McCauley interfered with Benton’s management of the now-defunct county Department of Environmental Services by undermining his budget, morale and hiring decisions.

The lawsuit also alleges that two others in the department, Christopher Clifford and Susan Rice, experienced retaliation for aligning themselves with Benton.

The lawsuit does not specify damages, but tort claims filed previously on behalf of Benton and Clifford sought $2 million each and $1 million for Rice.

McCauley told The Columbian the county didn’t respond to the claims, saying it would respond if it’s believed a claim has merit.