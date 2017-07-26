Ex-Oregon police officer pleads guilty in sex-on-duty case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former police officer in Woodburn, Oregon, has been sentenced to probation after admitting he repeatedly had sex with women while on duty, including in his patrol car.

Timothy Cobos was also ordered to perform community service after pleading guilty to official misconduct. He resigned from the force and agreed to relinquish his law enforcement certifications.

Police Chief Jim Ferraris told the court Tuesday that Cobos “meets the definition of a corrupt cop.”

Cobos did not make a statement. He had been with Woodburn police since 2006.