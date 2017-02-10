Ex-Guardsman gets 11 years for terror charge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former National Guard soldier from Virginia convicted of plotting to help the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mohamed Jalloh of Sterling was sentenced Friday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Jalloh was arrested in July after a sting operation in which he discussed launching a Fort Hood-style attack.

The naturalized U.S. citizen admitted that he traveled to his native Sierra Leone in 2015 and connected with an Islamic State facilitator. While he backed out of traveling to join the Islamic State in Libya, he gave hundreds of dollars to support recruits.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term. His lawyers had asked for a term of less than seven years.