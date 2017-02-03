EU settles on plan to block migrants

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — European Union leaders at a summit in Malta have embraced a strategy to stem a relentless flow of smuggled migrants through Libya toward the continent.

Under the plan, the EU will boost training, equipment and support to Libya’s struggling coast guard and step up efforts to disrupt the smuggling routes. It will provide support to strengthen Libyan communities and make sure there are better reception conditions for migrants. Voluntary returns will be stepped up, and the EU will get more involved with neighboring nations including Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt to contain the flows.

U.N. rights officials and organizations that aid migrants expressed concern they could become trapped in Libya or sent back to the same suffering at home they risked their lives and meager resources to escape.

But EU leaders insist the approach will save lives.