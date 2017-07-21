Endurance athlete overcomes paralysis to race, coach again

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — When she crashed her bike while speeding downhill 15 years ago elite endurance athlete Beth Sanden figured her competition days were over.

Little did the Ironman competitor and personal trainer realize as she lay paralyzed that they were just beginning.

Sanden, who had been tuning up for an ironman competition in Hawaii, was told after that crash that she’d never walk again.

These days she walks with a cane, one leg remaining paralyzed.

She also swims and cycles, allowing her to continue doing ironman competitions.

Later this month she’ll travel to Africa to compete in seven marathons in seven countries in seven days.

When she isn’t doing marathons, the certified USA Triathlon coach dedicates much of her time to helping other athletes overcome injuries like hers.